Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra is all set to announce the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15 (Monday) along with her husband, singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas. According to reports, the Oscar nominations in all 23 categories will be announced in two parts through global live streaming.

Announcing the news on social media, the couple shared a special video, which has been shot at their London home, where Priyanka used the latest TikTok trend to ask all her fans to "tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations'. However, her husband, who was right behind her, appeared a little unimpressed with the joke and said that he has already told everyone that they are announcing the upcoming Oscar nominations.

Priyanka wrote, "Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter!"

The Oscar nominations will be announced through a live global stream on the Academy's official website – Oscars.com and Oscars.org. It will also be available on the Academy's digital platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Delay due to COVID-19 pandemic

Usually, the Academy Awards take place in early February, however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the ceremony got delayed and will now happen on April 26. Reports state that the actual ceremony is also expected to be a virtual one and the nominees will be joining in from their homes through video feeds, almost like what was seen during the Emmy Awards last year and the Golden Globe Awards more recently.

However, in December, a representative from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and channel ABC told Variety: "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen."

Will The White Tiger get nominations?

Reports state that several films, including Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman and Chloe Zhao's Nomadland some of the movies that are expected to win big and will surely have multiple nominations. The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, is also a strong contender that might be nominated as it entered the race at BAFTA recently. Priyanka Chopra is one of the executive producers of the film. The White Tiger has earned nod for the Best adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) for Adarsh Gourav at BAFTA.