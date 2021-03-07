Actress Priyanka Chopra has started a new Indian eatery named 'SONA' in the New York City of the United States in partnership with restaurateur and nightlife-guru David Rabin and her friend cum businessman Maneesh Goyal. The 'Quantico' actress took to her social media to share that her restaurant will open for business later this month.

Sharing a few pictures of the restaurant, Priyanka wrote: "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with."

The pictures shared by the actress include images of the entrance of the restaurant, while some are of the puja that was conducted by Priyanka and her team in 2019. Her husband Nick Jonas can also be seen in the pictures.

"The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly," the actress added.

She further said: "The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!"

Closely associated with 'SONA'

Meanwhile, her friend and business partner Maneesh Goyal has also shared the news on social media and has thanked the actress for all her love and support. He wrote: "Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I'm gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life."

He said: "First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies "global Indian" than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see! We're about to have a lot of fun. See you all soon on 20th St! @sonanewyork #sonanewyork."

PC's upcoming work

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra started shooting her upcoming show, 'Citadel', while she wrapped up the shoot of her film, 'Text For You', where she will be sharing the frame with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's memoir titled 'Unfinished' had hit the shelves last month and has already gained popularity among the readers.