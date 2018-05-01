Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to shut down rumors in the classiest way. On Monday, there were speculations that the actress secretly got married after a piece of jewelry on her wrist looked like mangalsutra (a beaded black and gold necklace worn by Indian woman to signify they are married).

Fans were quick to notice that jewelry, following which the speculation started that the actress might have secretly tied the knot. However, it turned out that the jewelry on her wrist was nothing but an evil eye accessory.

After the rumors went viral on all social media platforms, Priyanka took to Twitter to reveal the truth. She shared a close-up photo of her accessory and asked everyone to calm down. She also said that if she decides to get married then she will inform everyone.

"Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I'll tell u when I get married and it won't be a secret! Lol," PeeCee tweeted.

Priyanka has been vocal about her relationship status. In February, she had opened up about her relationship status and told Filmfare magazine that she was in a committed relationship and dating someone in the US, but she is single now. She also revealed that she was not dating any of her co-stars.

"I've been single after a really really long time. I get a lot of attention. But I don't know what to do with it. (Laughs) Of course, I like it. I'm a girl and I'm vain. I'm a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I've been single. I've met a bunch of people. I've gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no... My mind hasn't exploded, not yet," she told the magazine in an interview.

On the work front, the actress is busy as the Quantico season 3 premiered recently. She also has two Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic – and an Indian film Bharat opposite Salman Khan.