Priyanka Chopra, as we all know, is quite private when it comes to her love life. But her fans have never given up on the idea that PeeCee could be dating someone secretly. And Priyanka's latest Instagram picture has once again given rise to speculations that the global star might have secretly tied the knot in the US in a hush-hush ceremony.

The Desi Girl recently flew down to India and posted a picture on her Instagram when she was en-route to Assam. But a fashion accessory on her wrist left her fans wondering whether it was a mangalsutra in her hand.

One Twitter user got very excited with the news and asked with curiosity whether the reports were true. Another Twitter user seemed quite jealous of the actress but wished Priyanka a happy married life and good luck for the future before signing off.

But a Twitter user was in no mood to buy the rumors and tweeted that North Indians don't wear a mangalsutra to validate they are married and instead a wedding picture was good enough.

Earlier, when Priyanka was asked whether she was dating any of her Quantico co-stars, she said that she was single then. She also revealed that she dated someone in the US but their relationship didn't work out.

"Right now, I'm single. Of course, I've been double ya! What do you think I'm a saint? But recently, I've been single. Let's just say that. Not my co-stars because they're all married! But Yes, I have dated someone in America, but nothing went further otherwise you would know about it," Priyanka had told Filmfare.

She further added, "I've been single after a really really long time. I get a lot of attention. But I don't know what to do with it. (Laughs) Of course, I like it. I'm a girl and I'm vain. I'm a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I've been single. I've met a bunch of people. I've gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no... My mind hasn't exploded, not yet."

Meanwhile, what fans think on Priyanka secretly getting married.

@priyankachopra grrrrrrr rrrrr. Good luck coming future and wish you happy married life. Good bye . — SylviaSenGupta_ official_ account? (@Sylviasengupta1) April 29, 2018

Is she wearing two? — M.K. Ramakrishnan (@mappatmadam) April 30, 2018

North Indians don't wear Mangal sutra. A marriage photo is good enough. — VINCENT MARTIN (@martinv17) April 30, 2018

Priyanka is currently shooting for Quantico season 3 and will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat where she will be seen sharing space with her Mujhe Shaadi Karogi co-star Salman Khan after a decade. The two have last previously worked together in God Tussi Great Ho in 2008. She also has two Hollywood films in her kitty - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic - which are slated to release soon.