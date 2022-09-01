Post the Covid pandemic outbreak, the entertainment industry in India witnessed a dramatic transformation. When people remained confined in their homes due to the pandemic, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, and Disney+Hotstar gained dramatic popularity in the nation. At the same time, a parallel wave of online streaming platforms known for telecasting adult web series too affirmed their position in the Indian market.

One of the most noted platforms known for airing adult web series in India is Ullu App. The platform has huge popularity among Indian audiences due to its content wrapped with lust and romance.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of five hot Indian actresses who are popular among Ullu App viewers.

Priya Gamre

Priya Gamre is a recent sensation among viewers of Ullu App. The actress is known for appearing in bold series, and she used to show no hesitation while performing in romantic scenes.

Some of her popular web series include Matki and Maa Devrani Beti Jethani.

Jinnie Jaaz

The list of hot actresses in the Ullu App will be incomplete without mentioning the name of Jinnie Jaaz. The actress is popular for her performance in the Jaane Anjane Mein franchise.

Jaane Anjane Mein franchise often portrays the story of a housewife who falls into a sexual relationship with her father-in-law. The series has huge popularity among Ullu App viewers, thanks to the steamy scenes of Jinnie Jaaz.

Priya Mishra

The performance of Priya Mishra in Mann Marzi made her one of the most popular and seductive starlets in the Ullu App.

Even though the actress had performed well in other web series too, her most noted role still remains the character of Ashifa in Mann Marzi.

Rajsi Verma

Rajsi Verma is another popular starlet who often appears in Ullu App's web series. The actress has appeared in several short films on Ullu App which includes Tauba Tauba, Sautela Pyar, and Damaad Ji.

Sneha Paul

Another seductive starlet who stars in Ullu App is Sneha Paul. Known for her performance in the Chawl House franchise, the actress enjoys a huge fan following among Ullu App viewers.

Sneha Paul is often considered a natural beauty, and her facial expressions during romantic scenes make her a perfect choice for adult web series.