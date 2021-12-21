Apart from popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar, a parallel wave of streaming services that are known for showing erotic web series is currently gaining huge popularity in India. One such platform is Ullu App, and this OTT platform is loaded with several sizzling adult web series.

This week too, Ullu App has loaded its content library with some hot web series, and all these offerings are loaded with several intimate scenes that will tickle the romantic chord of the viewers.

IB Times, India presents you with the list of five hot web series that are currently streaming on the Ullu App.

Tuition Teacher

Tuition Teacher is a new hot short film that is currently streaming on Ullu App. Coming under the Charmsukh franchise, this series stars Basit Khan, Gitashree Shil, and Saurav Singh Tiwari in the lead roles.

The series revolves around the life of a young student named Shreyas who is engaged in a romantic affair with his teacher. However, he gets shocked to know that his father is also maintaining a secret relationship with the same woman.

Caretaker

Caretaker comes in the much-celebrated Palang Tod franchise. This series stars Aman, Divashree Sharma, Paromita Dey, and Rahul Saxena in the lead roles.

The series portrays the story of an attractive woman who engages in a romantic relationship with her bedridden patient.

Yeh Kaisa Rishta

This is perhaps one of the hottest web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App. This series is loaded with several intimate scenes featuring its lead stars.

"Rachel decides to teach workout to her overweight uncle. As her uncle finds himself coming closer to his desires, his fire diminishes for the aunt. What will happen when the aunt has to leave for a family emergency leaving the two desperate souls alone in the house?" Ullu writes on the series' synopsis.

Namkeen

Namkeen is basically a comedy entertainer with some intimate scenes. The series stars Worship Khanna, Aabha Paul, Divya Singh, and Rakshit Pant in the lead roles.

The series revolves around the life of a young man who monitors the activities of a woman living in the apartment. Soon, he finds out some unknown secret about the lady.

Train

Another hottest web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App is Train. The series shows the life of Juhi, a young girl who meets a man during a train journey. Desperate urge makes her fall flat for him, and soon they share some intimate moments in the train's toilet. However, things take an unexpected turn when she tries to have one more intimate encounter with the same man.