It was no secret that Elvish Yadav's entry in Roadies XX would bring in some charged up moments, and the anticipation already seems to be coming true. Even before the Roadies journey has started, Elvish and Prince Narula have been at loggerheads. Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav are the gang leaders this season.

And Elvish's entry into the show seems to have ruffled some feathers. A new promo of the adventure reality show shows Prince threatening to slap the former Bigg Boss OTT winner. The promo shows Elvish taunting Prince to take care of his time, as his is already at a high. This leads to the former Roadies winner saying that it has been his time for the last ten years.

Prince - Elvish fight

The situation further escalated when Prince and Elvish started speaking about one another's legal cases. "Tumhare jaise saanp hote hain jinpe case lag rakhe hain (If you are the snake that has a case on him)," Elvish yells at Prince. This makes the latter shout, "Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi" (You are the one with a case against you, not me).

The situation seems to get out of control when both the gang leaders threaten to slap one another. Neha, Rhea and the contestants seem taken aback by the whole scenario. It was towards the end of 2024 that Rannvijay Singha had shared several pictures with Elvish and announced him joining the show.

When Rannvijay welcomed Elvish

"Welcome to #roadiesxx @elvish_yadav ! You might be new to #roadies but challenges toh tum roz paar karte ho! With you in the mix everything can be unexpected and nothing can be predicted. Best of luck for this new journey," he had written.

On the other hand, Prince has been in news for growing discord with wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. The two have been living separately ever since the birth of their daughter and things don't seem to be going well in that marital world.