The news of Elvish Yadav joining the Roadies team as a gang leader has left the fans of the show excited. The YouTube sensation, known for his wit and challenging attitude, will be seen as one of the gang leaders on the show. Elvish will be joining Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty on the show as a new gang leader.

In a recent interaction, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said that he is ready to take down Prince Narula. Prince has been an integral part of the Roadies journey. From joining as a contestant, winning his season, to joining the show as a gang leader and later, emerging as the strongest gang leader; Prince has created his own milestone in the show.

Elvish prepping

However, Elvish is ready to take down Prince at his own game. "Dekho ye sawaal mel nahi khata par iska answer hai yes (Look, this question doesn't apply to me, but the answer is yes)." He added, "I've started preparing for the show and started with swimming and going to the gym as the gang leaders also need to perform tasks," he told ETimes.

Yadav further added, "I am very excited. It is the first time for me as I'm the new gang leader. Rest all of them are experienced and my vibe is great with all of them. I hope I'll have a great time with them."

Rannvijay's post for Elvish

It was a few days back that Rannvijay welcomed Elvish into the Roadies family. "Welcome to #roadiesxx @elvish_yadav ! You might be new to #roadies but challenges toh tum roz paar karte ho! With you in the mix everything can be unexpected and nothing can be predicted. Best of luck for this new journey." Elvish is the fourth gang leader this season.