With season 20, MTV Roadies is getting bigger and better! After several big names as the gang leaders, Roadies now has added one more hit name to the list. Elvish Yadav will be joining the show as one of the gang leaders this season. Rannvijay Singha took to social media to share the news of Elvish joining the adventure reality show.

Rannvijay welcomes Elvish

Rannvijay shared a series of photos with Elvish and wrote, "Welcome to #roadiesxx @elvish_yadav ! You might be new to #roadies but challenges toh tum roz paar karte ho! With you in the mix everything can be unexpected and nothing can be predicted. Best of luck for this new journey." Elvish is the fourth gang leader this season.

Roadies veterans, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula have already been announced as the gang leaders. Rhea Chakraborty, who won the last season, has also been added to the mix of judges. And with the latest addition being Elvish, the show is definitely going to grab some buzz. Youtube sensation Elvish Yadav became a household name after winning BB OTT 2.

Netizens want Nikhil Chinapa back

After the announcement of Elvish's name, a section on social media urged the team to bring back Nikhil Chinapa too. Nikhil had to walk out of the show when the format was changed and there were no gang leaders in one of the seasons.

"I am disappointed that I won't be a part of Roadies now. They have changed the format, so none of my colleagues will be part of it either. We used to look forward to the show every year and it would be great fun," he had told TOI.

Chinapa had further added, "Guess, the channel wants to change the format and bring in a fresh perspective. I am hoping that someone will rope the four of us - Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and myself and do a spin-off of the show, because spin offs are the flavour of the month on various platforms."