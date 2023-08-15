The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was held on August 14, 2023. YouTuber Elvish Yadav took home the coveted trophy and won Rs 25 lakhs.

The young YouTuber was declared the winner by Salman Khan on Monday night. He gave tough competition to Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. Elvish Yadav created history after he became the first wild card contestant to win the show.

Here is all you need to know about Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

Elvish Yadav, 25 years old, the Gurugram-based YouTuber handles two YouTube channels. His channel Elvish Yadav (@TheSocialFactory) has 12.9 million subscribers, while Elvish Yadav Vlogs (@ElvishYadavVlogs) has 5.94 million subscribers.

Elvish Yadav enjoys travelling and playing the guitar. He enjoys dancing and acting as well. He frequently goes to the gym every day and is not a vegetarian.

Elvish Yadav is a car fanatic and has a unique number plate for his luxurious cars. According to various reports, he owns three luxurious cars. Here's the list.

Porsche 718 Boxster (Rs 1.4 crore)

Hyundai Verna (Rs 10 to 17 lakhs)

Toyota Fortuner 4×2 (Rs 32 to 37 lakhs)

What is Systum that Elvish uses?

Elvish Yadav's music video Systumm featuring the YouTuber, Pranjal Dahiya, Love Kataria and DG IMMORTALS.

Take a look at the music video:

Elvish Yadav trends on Google

Salman Khan is one of the most searched celebs on Google. However, the Elvish is one of the top trends ever since the finale began on Monday.

Elvish reveals he got over 280 M votes when the voting lines were open for 15 mins

In a video that is doing the rounds, Elvish Yadav can be seen with his friends and media persons in his hotel room and is heard saying that he got 280 million votes in only 15 minutes. He mentioned the makers who informed him of the same.

Elvish shared his excitement about bagging the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy during an exclusive chat with Zoom TV. The popular YouTuber said, "I am shocked. I thought it was the makers who never let wild cards win. But that myth has been broken now. I can think of the impact I had on the audience that they made me win despite the half journey. I am very grateful."

Elvish, who beat another popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan to bag the winning trophy, also reacted to the latter's comment about Elvish doing negative PR against him. "Bohot galat bola yaar. (He said wrong) , If I wanted to do something like this, I would have done it in the open. I didn't do anything

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani ended up as first and second runner-up respectively. Post the show, Malhan got admitted to a hospital due to dengue. He also released a video from the hospital bed wherein he thanked his fans for voting for him and congratulated Elvish Yadav for the win.