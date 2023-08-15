Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale was filled with drama, dance, emotions, love, laughter and surprises. Elvish Yadav famous YouTuber lifted the trophy and won 25 lakhs.

The YouTuber created history by being the first wild card contestant to win a BB trophy. As soon as he won the trophy and came out to meet the media. He was mobbed by the media and his Army. His dedicated team were on their toes and voted for him throughout the 15 minutes when the voting line was open.

Elvish Yadav breaks record

Elvish Yadav revealed that one of JioCinema's heads told him that he received a record-breaking 280 MILLION votes in 15 minutes of Live voting.

The generous YouTuber waved at his army, gave his army the trophy and they clicked selfies with it.

Elvish Yadav said that he will distribute the winning prize to his team members.

On the stage, Elvish won hearts when he shared his trophy with Manisha and fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and Maniu

Much before Elvish entered the BB house, he had targeted and roasted Salman Khan brutally. The old video surfaced online.

After becoming the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Media quizzed him about the video.

Elvish was asked about his equation with Salman and was also asked about his roast videos on Salman Khan, which he used to make. Reacting to the same, he shared, "Those videos were very old. I agree that [ I have roasted him. But when I met him for the first time, it felt 'kaafi unreal'."

He added, "It was a very good feeling. There was no discomfort. He didn't make me feel uncomfortable. He spoke to me and checked up on me. He held my hand. Hugged me."

Will Elvish participate in Bigg Boss on Colors?

Elvish said he would not like to be part of Colors Bigg Boss as he has been away from his family for a long time. He will take up some other season if offered.

High alert in Film City. At least 15 Scorpio SUV is around the set. More are expected to arrive. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 14, 2023

High alert at film city

There was high alert in Film City, Mumbai, post-midnight and at least 15 Scorpio SUV was around the set. Elvish's family and friends were there to support him.