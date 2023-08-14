The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was full of dance, drama, love, happiness and laughter. The three finalists who were eliminated from the show were Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika.

After the neck-to-neck competition between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is wild card entrant Elvish Yadav.

The voting lines were open for 15 minutes before Salman Khan announced the winner.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finally got its 2 finalists popular YouTube sensations Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.



The Hit Trio of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is here- Manisha, Elvish, and Abhishek performed and entertained the audience.

Families of all the top 5 constants are seated. While all the Bigg Boss OTT contestants are here cheering for the finalists.

The finale

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 started with performances of families as well as Mahesh Bhatt hugging Salman Khan.

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja had a candid conversation.

Salman Khan to Pooja: "This season will be remembered as Pooja Bhatt's season!

Host Salman Khan, took a moment to reflect on Pooja's remarkable journey. He said, "This season will be remembered as Pooja Bhatt's season. You've managed to touch everyone's hearts with your wisdom and presence. You entered the house with under 1 million followers and after a long hiatus, but still, managed to make your presence felt. You had made my work easier in the house."

Shinning trophy and prize money

The winner will reportedly take home ₹25 lakh prize money. Currently, Elvish Yadav is leading the polls, followed closely by Abhishek Malhan.

The live voting is still on

With the nail-biting finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 setting the tone for a dramatic end, fans will get another opportunity to show their support for their favourite contestants. India gets to decide the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. This is the final chance for fans to back their favourites in a crucial moment, as it can decide the winner of the coveted trophy!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 began in June and other contestants included Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, Falak Naaz, Palak Purswani, Puneet Kumar, Aaliyah Siddiqui and Cyrus Broacha. Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia joined as wild cards.