The stage is set for Bigg Boss OTT season 2's grand finale. Just a few hours from now the winner of this season will be announced by Salman Khan. Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are the top 5 contenders for the Bigg Boss trophy. The season finale will premiere on the Jio Cinema app on Monday night at 9 pm.

A new clip has been shared by JioCineama App's social media handle that shows Pooja and Bebika dancing at the grand finale.

Pooja to perform with Bebika in saree

Finalist Pooja Bhatt will perform in a white saree as she sits on the throne. Bebika was seen in a shimmery black outfit.

However, fans are rooting for Elvish Yadav's win.

Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital.

So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight.

He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season.

Let’s pray for his speedy recovery. ❤️ — Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) August 13, 2023

Avinash and Falak will also be having a dance performance.

A promo from the season finale shows Falak Naaz giving a performance with Avinash Sachdeva. They dance to Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani.

Meanwhile, finalist Abhishek Malhan has been admitted to the hospital just a few hours before the finale.

Abhishek has been unwell for some time and housemates were concerned about his health. Abhishek's sister Prerna Malhan revealed that the YouTuber has been hospitalised, due to which he won't be able to perform in the finale episode on Monday night.

Abhishek Malhan's sister confirmed the same via a tweet on August 13. Urging all his fans to pray for her brother's "speedy recovery", Prerna wrote, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won't be able to perform for you all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let's pray for his speedy recovery."

Fans pray for his speedy recovery

A user wrote, "This is heartbreaking, wishing him a speedy recovery."

A fan said, "It's very sad news. Get well soon man...your performance we will definitely miss but health first. Guys let's all pray and wish him a speedy recovery".

Bigg Boss OTT team hasn't shared any updates about Abhishek Malhan's health condition.

Abhishek Malhan is competing with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve to lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.