The stage is set for Bigg Boss OTT's grand finale. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhruve, and Manisha Rani are the top 5 contenders for the trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Live Voting

The winner will be declared on August 14, 2023and Salman Khan will be hosting the finale. Fans of celebs are casting their votes by going to the JioCinema app.

Here's how you can cast your vote

Go to the Jio Cinema App, play the live Bigg Bigg OTT and then scroll down to vote for your favourite celeb. You can vote for your favourite contestant as many times as possible.

Who is leading?

According to the live voting count and trend reported by PKBnews, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are giving each other tough competition as both are leading in terms of voting.

As per the report, Elvish Yadav is leading with 48 per cent of the votes going in his favour. Following him was Abhishek Malhan with 32 per cent votes. Manisha Rani with 15 per cent had the third highest votes, while Bebika Dhurve (10 per cent) and Pooja Bhatt (5 per cent), stood at the fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Elvish Yadav reportedly got 800,99,975 votes, compared to Abhishek Malhan's 600,98,365 votes. Social media personality Manisha Rani received 13,23,830 votes, while Bebika got 77,201 votes. Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt received the least number of votes – 32,500.

Prize money

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 this year will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs in addition to a Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Even though the exact prize amount has not yet been announced.

In one of the episodes featuring Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan, the duo was conversing about the reward amount.

When and where can you watch the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 grand finale is set to air on Jio Cinema, which is accessible to everyone. On Monday, August 14, 2023, starting at 9 PM Salman Khan will reveal the winner, is scheduled to broadcast.

Grand finale

Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey to grace the grand finale of Bigg Boss.

Apart from the finalists, the other contestants on the show were Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani.