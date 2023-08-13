Renowned actor and one of India's most iconic stars, Sridevi would have turned 60 today. The actor passed away in 2018 of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai government said. On 28 February, the Bollywood actor was cremated with state honours.

Early life

Born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi starred in nearly three hundred movies over the course of four decades of her career. She was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

On Sunday, her family, on her birth anniversary took to social media to remember her fondly.

Google Doodle for Sridevi

Apart from her fans and friends, Google is also celebrating her 60th birth anniversary. And has dedicated her birth anniversary with a special doodle.

Google Doodle in their description wrote, "After the film's success, she and her co-stars became even more famous with a string of hit films like Guru and Sankarlal. Widely considered the star of Tamil cinema at the time, Sridevi's on-screen charisma garnered attention from producers from the Hindi-speaking film industry as well."

Google shared, her hit film include Sadma, ChaalBaz, Mr India, Nagina, Chandni, Lamhe and many more. "She remains one of the only Bollywood actresses to headline blockbuster movies without a male actor in an industry that was traditionally male-dominated."

The animated artwork on the Google homepage is crafted by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee that pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Indian actress Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor shares unseen and rare pictures of Sridevi remembering her on her 60th birth anniversary.