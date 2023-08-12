Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been garnering rave reviews for its social subject and the acting prowess of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie talks about a crucial subject of sex education without getting preachy.

The film on day one collected 10 cr and will be earning more over the weekend due to word-of-mouth publicity.

The film no doubt is garnering praise from fans and critics but a section of netizens and certain parties are unhappy with Akshay's role as Lord Shiva's messenger and have slammed the makers.

Slap Akshay Kumar and get Rs 10 Lakh; here's why

As per reports, a Hindu outfit in Agra has alleged that Akshay Kumar's act of Lord Shiva's messenger has hurt the sentiments of several Hindus and the said political party has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone who slaps or spits on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

On Thursday, the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat burnt the actor's effigies and the film's posters and said it would not back down from demonstrating before theatres. Organisation president Govind Parashar also announced the reward, asserting certain scenes belittled Lord Shiva.

Claims made by the party

Akshay Kumar as Bholenath's doot or messenger – who stands in for the Lord himself with dreadlocks buys kachodis, and apparently takes a bath in dirty pond water in the film. Parashar says this tarnishes the image of the god.

He urged that the censor board and the central government must ban the film, and warned of sustained protests otherwise.

Vrindavan's Sadhvi Rithambara slams Akshay Kumar starrer

Vrindavan's Sadhvi Rithambara, the founder of the Durga Vahini, has also slammed the makers.

In a speech at her ashram Vatsalya Gram, Sadhvi Rithambhara said, "It is the leniency of Hinduism that prompts Bollywood to commit such audacity again and again. They are afraid of commenting on any other religion except Hinduism."

She said Hindu gods and goddesses have been insulted on the silver screen before, adding, "The faith of Hindus should not be played with."

The priests of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple have also demanded the removal of some scenes shot in the temple's premises, calling them "obscene".

The film is a sequel to 2012's release OMG, which starrer Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, who had then played the role of Lord Krishna.

The Censor Board has given OMG 2 an "A" certificate.