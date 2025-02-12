Chum Darang has finally reacted to Elvish Yadav making racist and derogatory comments on her. Elvish had not only made fun of her looks but also of her character in the film – Gangubai Kathiawadi. Elvish's statement went viral with majority slamming the YouTuber for his crass and insensitive comments. And now, Chum has also reacted to the whole controversy.

Chum's post

The former Bigg Boss contestant took to social media and urged everyone to know the difference between hate and humour. "Disrespecting someone's identity & name is not 'fun.' Mocking someone's achievements is not 'banter.' It's time we draw the line between humor and hate. What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity, my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected," Darang wrote.

"To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism, I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let's raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding. #NoRoomForRacism #NotOkayWithRacism," the Badhai Do actress further wrote.

What Elvish had said

"Karan Veer (Mehra) ko pakka covid tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai? Itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai... Naam Chum, aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai," Elvish had said in his podcast with Rajat Dalal.

(Karanveer Mehra must have had covid because who can like Chum otherwise? How can someone's taste be so bad? And there is vulgarity in Chum's name itself.. name is 'chum' and she has worked in a film like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi')

Rajat defends Elvish

Upon facing massive backlash, Rajat had come out to defend the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and said that whatever he said was scripted. Dalal reasoned that there was even an earpiece in Elvish's ear through which he was receiving commands on what to say, when to say.

Elvish apologises

Post the backlash, Elvish also removed that part from his podcast and added that he didn't mean to equate Chum to Covid. He further said that he didn't mean to make any racist comment and people have been reading too much into it.

APWP, NCW in action

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has now directed National Commission for Women to take suo motu cognisance of the 'derogatory and racist' remarks. "The comment tarnishes the reputation of Chum in particular and Northeast women in general. Such behaviour creates a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation among women from the region who aspire to build their careers in Bollywood, making them vulnerable and marginalised," the APSCW chairperson wrote.