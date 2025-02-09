Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been the talk of the town for his roasts on podcasts. The social media influencer is known for his sarcasm and below-the-belt crass remarks. Recently, Rajat Dalal appeared as a guest on his podcast and shared inside details about his stay in the Bigg Boss house.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav has been supporting Rajat Dalal for the longest time.

The top five contestants of Bigg Boss 18 were Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra. Karan won Bigg Boss 18, but that didn't sit well with Elvish and Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly.

During his podcast with Rajat, Elvish made a racist remark about Chum

In a viral clip shared on Reddit, Elvish was seen chatting with Rajat Dalal, whom he had supported on the show. Elvish said,

"Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai... Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai." ("Karan Veer must have had COVID; otherwise, how could he like someone like Chum? How could someone's taste be so bad? Even her name sounds vulgar. Her name is Chum, and she worked in a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi.")

For the unversed, Chum and Karan's growing fondness in the Bigg Boss house was a major talking point. Fans of both celebrities have been rooting for them.

Elvish's comments triggered netizens, who slammed him for his racist and offensive remarks. Many criticized the casual racism and character assassination of Chum in the video.

Chum has not yet reacted to Elvish's comments. She is currently in her hometown in Arunachal Pradesh and recently took to Instagram to document her homecoming after months.