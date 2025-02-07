It was a star-studded evening as a slew of stars attended the special screening of Loveyapa. Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening and cheered for Khushi Kapoor. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Junaid Khan, and Suhana Khan, among others. Sharvari Wagh, along with her sister, was seen attending the screening of the film Loveyapa.

However, an unexpected incident occurred when actress Sharvari's sister lost her balance and fell while entering the premises. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Sharvari laughs as her Sister Kasturi Falls Down At Loveyapa Screening

The viral video shows Sharvari Wagh and her sister Kasturi posing for the paparazzi. After the photo session, while walking towards the entrance, Kasturi tripped and fell flat on the ground. Sharvari immediately rushed to help her get back on her feet. However, after giving her a hand, Sharvari started laughing.

Fans were not pleased with the paparazzi posting the video on social media. A section of netizens also mentioned that they should delete the video, calling it highly insensitive.

Sharvari and Kasturi often take to social media to share beautiful moments. On Kasturi's birthday, Sharvari penned a heartfelt note, which read:

"Happy Birthday, Kastu! To my elder sister, my best friend, my stylist since birth, my partner in cheat meals, and binge-watching crime documentaries—thank you for standing behind all my decisions! You know how much I love you. May we always find cute gardens for photos!"

She further credited her sister for her sense of style and wrote, "On her birthday, I want to confess that all my looks go through the process of @kasturiwagh's approval! Clearly, her style has been impeccable since childhood—this is just one great example."

Meanwhile, Loveyapa has been released today.

Celebrities have taken to social media to praise the film.

Veteran actor Dharmendra said, "Ghar ghar ki kahani hai ye. Very natural, kahin bhi aisa nhi laga acting kar raha hai." (Its a story of every household).

Shabana Azmi called it 'very nice'. Javed Akhtar also praised the film and said "bahut kamaal ki alag picture hai". ( Its a nice film).

Janhvi Kapoor praised the film. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared photos and wrote a long note praising Khushi performance. "My khushu is bringing romcoms so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of but maybe that's just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!!!!!!!! PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases," read the caption.