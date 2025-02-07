Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is busy with her brother Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding festivities with his soon-to-be bride, Neelam Upadhyaya, in Mumbai. The festivities were attended by Nick Jonas, and his parents, Mannara Chopra, among others. Several videos from the wedding celebrations, including the sangeet night, have gone viral.

However, netizens can't stop gushing as Priyanka and Nick candidly posed for the paparazzi.

Among the many clips circulating online, one viral video shows Priyanka posing with Nick. As soon as they started posing together, the paparazzi began shouting "nice, nice" excitedly, making Priyanka blush. Many also called him "Nick jiju" (brother-in-law), to which Nick Jonas smiled.

For the sangeet ceremony, Priyanka wore a navy blue lehenga set adorned with silver jewellery and intricate silver glittery designs, while Nick opted for a shiny velvet navy blue sherwani suit set.

Nick also performed at Priyanka's brother's wedding festivities.

A video shared by a fan page shows Nick grooving to a popular Bollywood item song, 'Billo Rani'. The next clip shows Priyanka dancing to Darling from her film 7 Khoon Maaaf. The clip also shows Priyanka dancing joyfully as Nick performs.

In another viral video, Priyanka Chopra is seen posing with her brother Siddharth and his fiancée Neelam. At one point, she momentarily bent down to adjust her dress, showcasing her attention to detail and ensuring everything was perfect for the picture.

PeeCee later performed on Dhan Te Nan, Balle Balle, and other desi party numbers.

Take a look at the videos and pictures!

From Mannara Chopra to her sister and their extended family members were there but Parineeti was missing from the sangeet ceremony.