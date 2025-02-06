Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Neelam Upadhyay on February 7, 2025. The pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. The Mata Ki Chowki and mehendi ceremony took place on Tuesday, attended by Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The haldi ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a joyous sangeet celebration later that night.

Sangeet Night

Priyanka Chopra and her family hosted a joyful sangeet ceremony, which was attended by Mannara, Mitali Chopra, other family members, and Priyanka's in-laws.

Haldi Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and shared inside pictures and videos from the Haldi ceremony. In the pictures shared by the actor, her brother Siddharth Chopra, her mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's in-laws, and the soon-to-be groom's family were seen dancing and enjoying the celebration. The haldi ceremony was also attended by the groom's cousin, Mannara Chopra, along with her mother, Kamini Chopra Handa.

Who Wore What?

Priyanka Chopra opted for an ivory gown adorned with motifs and pearls. Her Bulgari necklace grabbed attention. Priyanka's father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr., and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, posed together for photos. Kevin wore a cream-coloured kurta, while Denise was dressed in a pink saree.

A clip that has gone viral shows Priyanka Chopra fixing her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' saree. While her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. distributed sweets to the paparazzi at Siddharth's sangeet ceremony.

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, played a gracious host at the ceremony and was seen asking the paparazzi whether they had eaten.

Siddharth's cousin Mannara Chopra looked stunning as she opted for a sleeveless crop blouse and lehenga.

Parineeti Chopra's Absence

Parineeti Chopra's absence from her cousin Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding ceremonies grabbed headlines. Several netizens questioned why Parineeti was missing from her cousin's pre-wedding functions.

However, according to a report in HT City, Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha, will be attending the wedding. The reason for her absence at the pre-wedding festivities is that she has been busy shooting for her next film.