Loveyapa Screening: SRK Hugs & Kisses Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Exits Before SRK's Arrival; Juhi Chawla Poses with Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa is all set to release on February 7, 2025, and will clash with Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar. On Wednesday, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), and Juhi Chawla, among others, attended the special screening of the film. Several videos and pictures from the screening have gone viral.

In one of the videos captured by the paparazzi, Aamir can be seen welcoming SRK. Aamir then hugged Shah Rukh Khan as he stepped out of the car. SRK kissed Aamir on his cheeks and later hugged Aamir's children, Junaid and Ira. They all happily posed for the paparazzi.

SRK opted for a casual look, wearing a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses.

SRK arrived after Salman Khan had already exited.

Before SRK, Salman Khan also attended the screening to wish Junaid success for his film. Salman posed with Aamir and Junaid. He was dressed casually in a green T-shirt.

Juhi Chawla also attended the special screening, the actor posed with Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan. For the screening, she wore a red kurta and white plazos.

Netizens wondered why Salman and SRK didn't pose together with Aamir and also questioned why SRK arrived only after Salman had left.

Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor also attended the screening of the film.

Speaking about Loveyapa, Junaid Khan said, "I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reached half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early. "I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."