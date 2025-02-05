Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is basking in the success of her recently released film Emergency. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the world of politics, and she is the BJP MP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She is adding another feather to her cap by being a restaurateur, as the actor is all set to open her first café, The Mountain Story, in Himachal Pradesh.

The actor shared glimpses of her restaurant on social media and revealed that her café will open on February 14.

In a promotional video, Kangana wrote, "This is the story of my relationship with you." The clip also showcases the restaurant's interiors, featuring local Himachali artifacts and an outdoor seating area with a scenic mountain view.

"A childhood dream comes alive, my little café in the lap of the Himalayas. The Mountain Story, it's a love story. #TheMountainStory Opening 14th February," read the video's caption.

Kangana also shared pictures of the restaurant on Instagram, writing, "The mountains are my bones, the rivers my veins, the forests are my thoughts, and the stars are my dreams." In another post, she added, "The mountain is calling, and I must answer."

The actor took to her social media handle and shared a clip from an old video posted by a fan page. The clip is from the News18 Actresses Roundtable in 2013, in which Kangana is heard answering moderator Rajeev Masand's question, "10 years from now, what would you like to be doing?" While Deepika Padukone claimed, "Still doing the same thing, ya?"

On the other hand, Kangana said, "I'd like to open a restaurant where I'd like to have the world menu. I've eaten all over the world, and I'm carrying amazing recipes. I'd like to have a very, very beautiful little cafeteria somewhere. I'm very good with food," Kangana said, to which Deepika responded, "I'll be your first client," before the two laughed it off.

Kangana reposted the clip on Wednesday, writing, "If walking the talk had a face, ha ha, it would be me... also @deepikapadukone, you should be my first client."

Kangana Ranaut, in her recent interview, turned down Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and alleged that in the film, the lead actress is only seen getting ready.

Work Front

Deepika is currently on maternity break after giving birth to her daughter, Dua Padukone, last year. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again in 2024.

Kangana is shooting with Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan. She began shooting for it post the release of her latest film, Emergency, earlier this year.