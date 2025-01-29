All the fans of Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang are waiting with bated breath for the Bigg Boss 18 couple to take their relationship forward. Chum and Karanveer made headlines with their adorable chemistry and romance inside the Bigg Boss house. Amid the curiosity over their relationship outside the house, a newspaper in Arunachal Pradesh has called KV 'matey' aka 'jijaji' (brother-in-law).

"TV star Karan Veer Mehra matey wins Bigg Bogg 18," the headline in the newspaper read. Chum Darang was asked to comment on it. The Badhai Do actress revealed that at first she thought it was a typo but later understood what they meant by it. Chum further said that she found it cute and funny. On being asked Karan's reaction to it, Darang said that the BB winner also found it funny and sent her a laughing emoji.

Taking it forward

On being asked about relationship with Karanveer outside the house, Chum said that since families are involved between her and her ex, she would need some time to figure things out. "It started I think when Shrutika mentioned her brother Aditya and then Karan accepted that he was jealous. We are just friends for now and it'll grow. I see that this friendship will last," she told India Today.

KV's dig at Chum

On the other hand, Karan has dropped the ball in Chum's court. Mehra, who was married for two times, has said that he has left it to Chum to decide whether or not she wants to take things forward. Karanveer recently went live on Instagram to speak to his fans and was joined by Digvijay Rathee and Shilpa Shirodkar. When someone asked where Chum was, KV said, "She is home, chilling and making a lot of money. Doing her Instagram reels."