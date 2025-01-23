Karanveer Mehra became the winner of Salman Khan hosted reality show and lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. The Khatron Ke Khiladi winner marked his second win after winning BB 18 and taking home Rs 50 lakhs. The Pavitra Rishta actor revealed that he is yet to collect the KKK winning amount from the makers.

KV further added that he wishes to use the BB 18 money to fund the education of his staff's children. He further added that he has been doing it but to go full-fledged into it, he would use the prize money.

Funding education of staff's children

"I haven't yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to fund the education of my staff's children. This is something I've been considering for a while. I'm already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them," he told Mid-day in an interview.

Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena were at loggerheads throughout the show and even at the finale, it was the battle between these two. The announcement of Karanveer's win left many of the previous housemates shocked and only Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar were seen cheering for him.

The contestants on the show even accused him of buying media to do good publicity for him. Talking about it, Mehra said that he never had that kind of money. "I wish I had that kind of money; I wouldn't have needed to do this show. Imagine buying the media! But it's like someone losing the race often gives lame excuses like my shoelace opened. People say all kinds of things, it's all part of the game," he told India Today.