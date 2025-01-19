Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar named 'Gamer' by finalists Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena; dances to 'Yeh Bandhan Toh'

All eyes are on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, as Salman Khan prepares to announce the winner tonight. This season has been a mixed bag, filled with drama, suspense, and jaw-dropping twists. Tonight, the eliminated contestants will perform at the grand finale, with several clips already released by the channel.

On Saturday, the Instagram page shared a promo featuring Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena performing together to the iconic song "Yeh Bandhan Toh" from the film Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

During the performance, Karan Veer and Vivian teased Shilpa for favouring Karan Veer over Vivian throughout the season. When Shilpa was eliminated last week, she hugged both Vivian and Karan. In the clip, Karan along with Vivian as well as Shilpa were seen having a fun banter.

Karan: "Rajmata, who is your priority?"

Shilpa: "Don't put me in a spot. In my Bigg Boss journey, I dedicated 50 days to Vivian and 50 days to Karan Vee."

The duo then playfully presented her with the title of Gamer Shilpa.

For her dance performance, Shilpa wore a stunning red saree paired with a green blouse. Her traditional Maharashtrian look wowed fans.

Taking to the comment section, Shilpa's sister, Namrata Shirodkar, wrote, "You are the Bigg Boss for me."

The glimpse promises a grand finale packed with entertainment and drama.

In a surprising turn during Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena, despite their earlier clashes, appreciated Karan Veer Mehra's dedication and efforts in the entertainment industry. Vivian acknowledged that Karan had worked hard over the years but had not received the recognition he truly deserved.

Apart from Shilpa, Karan and Vivian, Karan and Chum, Eisha and Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey will also be performing.