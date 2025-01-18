Ranveer Singh kisses deepika Padukone, faces backlash for open hairdo; fans say 'Dua must be scared'

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently embraced parenthood. Since the birth of their daughter Dua, the couple has been staying away from the limelight. On Friday night, Deepika and Ranveer took a brief break from their parenting duties and were spotted attending a wedding.

The couple exuded elegance in ethnic wear, with their regal appearance reminding fans of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films, where their love story began on the sets of Ram-Leela.

Ranveer donned a white sherwani with intricate gold embroidery, while Deepika stunned in a pink and white lehenga. She accessorized her look with traditional jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek bun, looking flawless in her beautiful attire.

Several videos and clips of Ranveer and Deepika from the event have been shared on social media.

One clip shows the couple walking hand in hand toward their car. Deepika is seen entering the car, after which Ranveer kisses her hand. Ranveer then returns to the venue where the family function is ongoing, while Deepika heads back to be with their daughter Dua.

Another clip captures Ranveer helping Deepika adjust her traditional outfit.

It wasn't just their regal looks that caught the attention of netizens. A viral clip shows Ranveer heading towards his car after the family function, sporting his long tresses left open.

However, fans weren't impressed with Ranveer's open tresses. Many took to the comments section of paparazzi pages to post critical and nasty remarks about his look.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently filming Durandhar, which stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others. Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again.