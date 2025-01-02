The new year has begun on a busy note for actor Ranveer Singh, as he is currently filming for Aditya Dhar's multi-starrer Dhurandhar. However, the makers have kept the look of the starcast under wrap but seems like all the efforts to keep the look of the cast from the sets have proved to be futile.

On Thursday, the look of the lead actor Ranveer Singh was leaked from the sets of Dhurandhar, and the videos and pictures have gone viral.

In a video circulating on X, Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting long tresses. He is also seen holding a cigarette in one hand. The caption accompanying the video read, "Excited For This One. #RanveerSingh's Comeback."

Take a look:

Seeing Ranveer Singh in long hair and smoking, fans were reminded of Ranbir Kapoor's look from Animal and Ranveer's Khilji look from Padmaavat.

A user mentioned, "Remembering Ranbir Kapoor with his long hair, walking around with a cigarette as Ranvijay Singh Balbir from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film."

Another user wrote, "Did none of y'all watch animals first leak?? Cars lines protagonist in beard smoking his men carrying guns???."

The next user mentioned, "Typical Animal movie template."

However, eagle-eyed netizens mentioned that Ranveer looks more like Khilji than Animal's Ranbir Kapoor.

For instance, one netizen claimed, "He was animal before Animal lol. He played Alauddin Khilji."

The next one wrote, "I mean he had long hair for Khilji too...which was released before Animal btw."

In another Reddit post, Ranveer Singh can be seen aiming a rifle.

Take a look:

In another set of viral images, Ranveer is seen wearing a turban. Dressed in a suit, with a blood-stained injury on his face, the actor also sports a beard. Reports suggest that the actor plays an R&AW agent in the film.

A user wrote, "Clearly a butt pad.."

The next one mentioned, "Why is he wearing a butt pad?"

In July, Ranveer had announced the project. "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.

With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal," he wrote with black and white pictures of the all-male star cast.

Take a look:

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The film is reportedly based on the real-life covert operations led by India's current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.