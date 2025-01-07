It's a boy! Sana Khan welcomes second child, husband Anas holds newborn close, recites holy prayer [Watch]

Congratulations are in order for former actress Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad, as they have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The former actress shared the joyous news on her Instagram handle, posting a creative announcement celebrating the arrival of her second child.

The adorable post featured a pair of baby shoes. The text on the creative read: "Bless us to raise him with kindness and righteousness, and make him among Your faithful servants."

Another slide read: "Overjoyed with joy, big brother Tariq Jamil!" The reel also mentioned that the baby was born on January 5, 2025.

Sana and Anas shared a glimpse of their newborn son in a heartwarming photo, where Anas is seen holding the baby close and reciting a holy prayer.

Sana announced her second pregnancy in Nov 2024

In November 2024, Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan announced her second pregnancy. Sharing a heartfelt video on social media, she wrote: "Alhamdulillah. Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to prayers. Oh my Allah, give us from our spouses and our children comfort of the eyes and make us heads of the God-fearing. Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirm His responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy for all of us."

For the unversed, Sana Khan married Muslim scholar and businessman Anas Saiyad in a Nikaah ceremony in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2023 and named him Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Sana left showbiz on October 8, 2020, bidding adieu to the entertainment industry to serve humanity and surrender herself completely to the 'Creator.'

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as one of the finalists. Additionally, she appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and was last seen in the web series Special Ops, which starred Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles.