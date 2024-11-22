Congratulations are in order as former actor Sana Khan on Friday announced her second pregnancy. Sana took to her Instagram handle and shared the happy piece of news with her fans. She shared the news with a special video. The message on the clip reads, "With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four."

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad

Along with the video, she wrote, "Alhamdullilah. Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer. Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God-fearing. Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirm his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us."

For the unversed, Sana Khan married a Muslim scholar and businessman, Anas Saiyad, in a Nikaah ceremony in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2023 and named him Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Sana left showbiz on October 8, 2020. Sana bid adieu to the entertainment world as she wanted to serve humanity and surrendered herself completely to the 'Creator'.

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as one of the finalists of the show. They also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sana was last seen in the web series Special Ops which also starred Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon in the lead.