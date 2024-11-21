Nayanthara and Dhanush are grabbing headlines for the ongoing feud over the usage of behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale which is streaming on Netflix India.

Netflix controversy: Nayanthara and Dhanush

The controversy began when Nayanthara accused Dhanush of filing a Rs 10 crore lawsuit against her.

Nayanthara posted an open letter to Dhanush on her Instagram, calling him out for not giving her a no-objection certificate for using Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's footage in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was directed by Vignesh and saw Nayanthara in the lead role, it's where they fell in love. She also claimed that he sued her for 3-second behind-the-scenes footage used in the trailer.

Nayanthara added that her team eventually decided to forgo the footage from the film to avoid complications. Instead, they included a publicly available BTS clip. However, this did not prevent Dhanush from filing the lawsuit, accusing her of using the footage without proper permission.

Nayanthara and Dhanush avoid each other at a wedding amid NOC row

Amid mud sling and open allegations on social media, actors Nayanthara and Dhanush attended producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding on Thursday.

Several videos and pictures show Dhanush and Nayanthara at the wedding seated in the same row.

A video on Instagram shows Dhanush and Nayanthara ignoring each other despite being seated in the front row with an aisle between them.

While Dhanush appeared focused on the wedding ceremony, Nayanthara was seen chatting with another guest.

The wedding was also attended by music composer Anirudh Ravichander and actor Sivakarthikeyan among others.

Kasthuri Raja, the father of actor Dhanush, has publicly addressed the controversial open letter from actress Nayanthara. In a statement reported by The Times of India's Samayan portal, the filmmaker dismissed Nayanthara's claims that she pursued Dhanush to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) as unfounded.

Dhanush's father said, "Work is important to us. We are moving forward. We don't have time to answer those who chase us or talk behind our backs. Much like me, my son is focused only on his work."