Popular celebs Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in 2022. Before taking their relationship forward, the couple dated for several years.

The couple met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2014. The couple had a lavish dreamy wedding at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa in Mahabalipuram. The duo had planned to get married at the Tirupati temple but didn't work out due to logistical issues.

Nayanthara looked surreal in a red bridal outfit, while Vignesh Shivan wore a white traditional outfit. But many don't know that Nayanthara was a Christian and she converted to Hinduism.

'I was born Christian... but have become a Hindu'

Nayanthara was born as Diana Mariam Kurian and belongs to a Malayali Syrian Christian family. She was brought up as a Syrian Christian by Malayali parents in Bangalore. Nayanthara changed her name when she entered films; she subsequently changed her religion in 2011 and wanted to tie the knot with Vignesh at Tirupati Tirumala temple.

Nayanthara's wedding was planned by Shaadi Squad, the team behind several celebrity weddings, including Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Speaking to the camera in the documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, Tina and Saurabh of Shaadi Squad shared, "The day we got a call that Tirupati is not happening, we immediately flew down to Chennai. Despite the venue was changed, they didn't want to change the date."

They added, "About 7,000 people were working overnight. On the wedding day, about 200 security personnel were hired for just manning the structure. Nobody's phone was allowed at the venue."

Nayantara shared how she wanted a typical Hindu wedding as she had changed her religion from Christianity to Hinduism. She said, "Because I am a born Christian, my mom always wanted to see me in that Christian attire – the wedding gown kind of a thing. But, since I have become a Hindu, and we have to do a Hindu wedding, I just thought it should be like a beautiful mix of both a Hindu and a Christian wedding. So we kept it a Hindu wedding with an English touch."

She said, "I didn't want to go the Kanjeevaram saree route because I have done it so many times in a lot of my films. So, it wouldn't feel like my wedding for me."

Nayanthara's wedding was attended by who's who from Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Suriya, and Jyotika, among others. A day after their wedding, the couple visited the Tirupati temple to seek blessings. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now parents to two sons, Uyir and Ulag. They welcomed them via surrogacy.