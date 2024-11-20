A piece of shocking news from the entertainment arena has shocked netizens. Popular singer, composer and renowned musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have called it quits after 29 years of marriage.

According to several media reports, AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu has announced her separation from her husband.

'Emotional strain in relationship': AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu announces separation after 29 years of marriage; 'Insurmountable Gap' for divorce

On Tuesday night, Saira Banu stated to the press, confirming that she is separating from the music maestro.

In a statement given to India Today, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr A R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

The statement added, "Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

About AR Rahman- Siara Banu's marriage

AR Rahman married Saira in 1995. The couple had an arranged marriage. In a chat with Simi Garewal on her chat show, Rahman revealed that his mother fixed his marriage to her as he didn't have time to find a partner for himself.

"I was 29 and I told my mother. I said, 'Find me a bride'," he said.

"Initially, she used to get frustrated. I mean not going out. I mean generally, you can't go out shopping and..." he said.

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married in 2022. The music composer had shared a family photo on his social media.