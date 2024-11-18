Bollywood sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for over 16 years and is one of the most loved and watched shows.

Actor Dilip Joshi, best known for his role as Jethalal and Daya ben essayed by Disha Vakani became a household name. The popular show has been embroiled in numerous controversies of late.

After the show's lead female protagonist, Disha Vakhani quit the show, several other celebs have also bid adieu to the show, from legal cases to slamming the producer Asit Modi, the show often garners headlines.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi held producer Asit Modi's collar after a heated argument: Report

However, the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has found itself at the centre of controversy once again. It has been widely reported by media, that Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi had a fallout and Dilip Joshi held Asit Modi's collar following claims of a heated dispute with the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi.

The incident occurred in August and came to light in November

According to a recent report by News18, the confrontation occurred in August over Dilip Joshi's request for a short leave, escalating into a physical altercation between him and Asit Modi.

Angry Dilip Joshi kept on asking Asit Kumar Modi for leave, he even requested him time and again but Asit refused. Dilip then grabbed the collar of Asit Modi in jest.

There has been no confirmation from either Joshi or Modi directly, and the matter has been downplayed by other members of the cast.

The situation reportedly escalated to the point where Joshi threatened to leave the show. The incident supposedly took place on the final day of cast member Khush Shah's shoot.

The report further states that Dilip Joshi has in the past had several arguments with Asit Modi.

Several of Dilip Joshi's co-stars dismissed the reports. Amit Bhatt, who plays the character of Popatlal on the show told SCREEN, "No, yaar."

Mandar Chandwadkar, who portrays Bhide, also rejected the rumours, and told SCREEN, "What rubbish? Who spread these rumours? We all are shooting peacefully and happily."

So far Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has grabbed headlines for its controversy surrounding its producer. Last year, several former cast members—including actresses Jennifer Mistry, Monica Bhadoriya, and actor Sailesh Lodha—levelled serious allegations against Asit Modi and other members of the production team.

Talking about Dilip Joshi has been playing the role of Jethalal since the inception of this show in 2008.