Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, threw a huge success bash for the Bigg Boss 18 runner up. Contrary to what many were expecting, Vivian failed to lift the trophy this season despite being the 'laadla' (favourite) of the show. Karanveer Mehra lifted the winning trophy and continued his winning streak after Khatron Ke Khiladi.

All the former Bigg Boss 18 contestants were seen at the success bash including – Sara and Arfeen Khan, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chahat Panday, Yamini Malhotra, Hema and more. Munawar Faruqui, who extended his support to Vivian throughout the show, also attended the success bash. However, the three members missing from the bash were Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Reactions

Karanveer Mehra's fans were quick to come and react on the video. "All losers in one frame," wrote a user. "Losers celebrating the success," another user commented. "Look at how Chahat is sticking with Nouran hoping Colors would cast Vivian and her," read a comment. "What is the celebration for? Ok! For almost winning," another comment read.

"All fake bonds and friendships here," a social media user commented. "The anti karan gang," another social media user opined.

Vivian on not winning the show

On not lifting the BB 18 trophy, Vivian said that despite being the clear-cut favourite of the channel and the show; he didn't take any unfair advantage. He added that he gave everyone a fair chance and never tried to turn the show in his favour by being unreal inside the house.

"I know my fans are very emotional and hurt, but I want to say, I did my best, and you all did your more than best. I love you all. It's because of you people that I'm here today," he said in an interview.