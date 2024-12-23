Shilpa Shirodkar was touted as one of the strongest contestants to join Bigg Boss 18 at the start. However, with time, the actress has gained a reputation for understanding everything pretty late. From game planning, power play, nominations to friendships; Shilpa has had a tough time managing it all. And Salman Khan schooling Namrata Shirodkar's sister every weekend is a proof of that!

From politely making Shilpa understand things to sometimes even losing his cool at her; Salman has been a tough taskmaster for the actress. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar too, Salman blamed Shilpa and Chum for Digvijay Rathee's eviction. Something that the actress failed to admit or take the blame for. However, when the superstar continued to pull her legs; the Trinetra actress snapped back at him.

Snaps at Salman

A visibly frustrated Shilpa snapped at Salman and said, "Now, don't be sarcastic". However, unfazed, Khan continued to laugh at her and crack more jokes. The Sanam Bewafa actress might have formed a strong bond with some of the contestants within the house but it might be too little, too late for the actress.

Shilpa on fight with sister Namrata

Shilpa Shirodkar had revealed in an earlier episode to Anurag Kashyap that she had a fight with her sister Namrata before entering the house and the two didn't speak. "If you connect with her, tell her that I miss her a lot. Main kal se ussi ke baare mein bol rahi hoon (I've been talking about her since yesterday). I really, really miss them," she said.

"I miss her so much, Anurag ji. In fact, meri aur uski fight ho gayi thi. Jab main andar aa rahi thi toh main do hafte usse baat nahi ki (In fact, we both had a fight when I was coming inside the show, and I did not speak to her for two weeks). I really regret it," she told the Gangs of Wasseypur director.