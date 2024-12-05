Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her. That's Shilpa Shirodkar in the Bigg Boss 18 house this year. Shilpa is making her presence felt in the house with love-hate equation with the housemates. Now, in a special episode, Shilpa and a few other housemates got to meet Anurag Kashyap to share their feelings. The Hum actress also made some startling revelations.

Shilpa revealed that she had a fight with sister Namrata Shirodkar a few days before entering the house. She further mentioned how she spoke to everyone before entering BB but her sister and that now she misses her. The actress hoped that Namrata would visit her inside the house in the family week. Shilpa also explained how she has always been the pampered one in the family due to being the youngest.

Shilpa Shirodkar misses Namrata

"If you connect with her, tell her that I miss her a lot. Main kal se ussi ke baare mein bol rahi hoon (I've been talking about her since yesterday). I really, really miss them. I miss her so much, Anurag ji. In fact, meri aur uski fight ho gayi thi. Jab main andar aa rahi thi toh main do hafte usse baat nahi ki (In fact, we both had a fight when I was coming inside the show, and I did not speak to her for two weeks). I really regret it," she told the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

Namrata turns cheerleader

While Shilpa might have entered the house without speaking to her sister, Namrata Shirodkar has been supporting the BB contestant throughout on social media. Even on her birthday, the Pukaar actress took to social media and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bestest sister in the world @shilpashirodkar73. I am watching you everyday on #BiggBoss18 and you are rocking it!!! Rooting for you to come home with the trophy."