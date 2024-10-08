Shilpa Shirodkar is one of the most popular names in the Bigg Boss house this season. The former actress might have stayed away from the limelight for a while now but is ready to give showbiz another go with Bigg Boss. Shilpa, who has worked in a number of films with Suniel Shetty and Govinda, has revealed that now that her child is grown up and the husband is away for work; she wants to make a comeback.

No one picked up calls

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed in an interview that she had been yearning to get back to the industry but there was no positive outcome. She added how people wouldn't pick up her calls or even if they did they would casually say that there was nothing for her. "I have been asked this a lot and I have always said that yes I was looking for work before Bigg Boss, but nobody answers your phone and if they do, they diplomatically say that nothing is happening as of now in the industry," she said in an interview.

Waiting to get more work

"They shall call back when there is an opportunity, this has happened with me off late. I am an actor, I want to work, for me, Bigg Boss is also work. People look at it differently, but it's a job. My goal to do this is to get more work afterward, I am not being fake or diplomatic here, I was seeking work, but people were not ready to even meet me," she further added.

With Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa is hoping to make a comeback in the industry and is wishing that this stint would get her more work in television or Bollywood.