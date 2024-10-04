All eyes are on Bigg Boss 18 as the show will premiere on October 6, 2024. The makers of the show have revealed the first contestant: Shilpa Shirodkar. The actor is the younger sister of Namrata Shirodkar.

In the promo shared on Instagram, the caption reads, "Jisne dekha tha ek dream, woh aa rahi hai usse poora karne in Bigg Boss 18." This translates to, "Someone who had a dream is coming to fulfil it in Bigg Boss 18."

Shilpa shares that she has always dreamt of working with Salman Khan

In the promo, Shilpa shares how she always dreamt of working with Salman. She says, "I was unconventional, bold Aur log Mujhe 90s queen bulate the. Maine Sabji bade heroes ke saath l hai Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan Sirf Ek tha Salman ke saath kaam karna ab Woh Sapna bhi Mera pura horaha hai. (I was unconventional and was a bold actor and I was called queen. I have worked with all the celebs but didn't work with Salman Khan. And now after years of being in this industry, I got a chance to work with Salman Khan)."

"Was unconventional, bold, queen of Bollywood"

As soon as the promo dropped, celebs and fans jumped in joy and were happy that a veteran actor and a popular face would be part of the show.

While a section of netizens were of the view that Shilpa could be Salman Khan's favourite and the probability of makers being biased.

Shilpa Shirodkar is well-known for her roles in many successful films during the 90s. She has worked alongside big Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Apart from Shilpa, Nia Sharma is also confirmed as a contestant for Bigg Boss 18. Other names rumoured to join include Avinash Mishra, Vivaan D Sena, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen Khan.

The show will air at 9 PM on Colors and JioCinema.