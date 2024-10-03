Bollywood actor Govinda shot himself accidentally with his revolver at 4.45 am on Tuesday. Govinda is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, he said. The actor has a licensed revolver from Webley Company, and the bullet hit him near his left. knee, the official said.

A crime branch team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident, an official said.

As Govinda recovers from a leg injury, celebs and his colleagues from the fraternity have been visiting the actor in the hospital.

From Shatrugan Singa, Rajpal Yadav, David Dhawan, and Raveena Tandon among others.

On Thursday morning, Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to Govinda at the Criti Care Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai.

Several videos of celebs arriving at the hospital have gone viral. The clip shows Shilpa Shetty was seen getting angry as paps hovered around her to click her pictures and take videos. The paps zoomed in their cameras on her face and also blocked her view as she was entering the hospital.

The actor lost her calm on the paparazzi, and reprimanded them saying, "Ye bhi koi jagah hai kya?" ( Is this the place to click pictures and videos?)

When will Govinda get discharged?

Earlier in the day, Govinda's Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) co-star Raveena also visited him. "He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery," she shared with ANI.

On Wednesday, Govinda's wife Sunita shared Govinda's health update, she said, "Sir's health is better now. Today, we will admit him to the normal ward. He is much improved since yesterday, and he might get discharged the day after tomorrow. Thanks to all the blessings from the fans, sir has completely recovered. Everywhere, in temples and dargahs, prayers are being offered for him—he has such a massive following everywhere. I would say to all that please do not panic, he is fine and he will start dancing after some time."

About his injury

On Tuesday, he was rushed to the hospital and a 9mm bullet was removed from his leg after surgery. Due to heavy blood loss, the actor was admitted to the ICU of Criti Care Hospital, and on Wednesday, he was moved to the normal ward.

His wife Sunita Ahuja informed the media that the actor was recuperating and will be discharged on Friday.