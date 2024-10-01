On Tuesday morning, Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after he accidentally shot his leg with his revolver. As reported, the actor was supposed to leave for Kolkata in the morning and was cleaning his gun when it misfired leading to an unfortunate incident. The actor was immediately treated in hospital for the same.

After a few hours, Govinda updated on his health sharing that the bullet was removed and he also thanked the doctor in a voice note.

Kashmeera Shah rushed to the hospital upon hearing about Govinda's health. In fact, actor Krushna Abhishek also provided an update on his health sharing that he is recovering well.

Krushna took to his Instagram handle handle and wrote, "Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls, let your prayers keep pouring in (red heart emojis)."

According to Dr Agarwal, who treated Govinda after his leg injury at the Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai shared that he has "around 8-10 stitches".

The doctor added, "I think he will be discharged in a maximum couple of days, maybe do din mein (in two days)." When asked where Govinda hurt himself, the doctor said, "Jo ghutne hota hai usse do inch niche (Two inches below the knee)."

As soon as the news broke out, Govinda's friends from the industry expressed concern and were spotted visiting the hospital.

At an event, when Arsahd was asked about Govinda's unfante mishap, he said, "Unfortunate hai... I mean very unfortunate aisa hona nahi chahiye. I mean we all feel very bad actually. We were talking about this outside ke I said yaar ye to bahut hi unfortunate hai and I don't know ajeeb sa ittefaq hai ye (It's a weird coincidence) shouldn't have happened. "

Arbaaz agreed to it, and added, "What Arshad says is right ke bahut hi unfortunate incident hai". They wished him well and prayed for his safety and good health.

Director and old friends, David Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and Shatrghan Sinha paid visit to Govida at hospital

Why did he touch the gun in the wee hours of the morning?

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha shared that the actor was storing his licensed handgun in a cupboard when it dropped to the ground and misfired. The incident happened when Govinda was alone at home and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. His wife Sunita Ahuja was in Kolkata at that time and since then has left for Mumbai after she heard of the misfire.

"We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," said Govinda's manager. "It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious."

As per the manager, Govinda's condition is now stable. His daughter Tina is with him. The actor would have to spend at least two days in the hospital.