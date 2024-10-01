'They have removed the bullet': Govinda shares first voice note from ICU after accidentally shooting himself; Kashmera Shah visits hospital

In a shocking state of events, on Tuesday morning, Bollywood star Govinda injured himself as he accidentally shot a gun on his leg at t his Mumbai residence. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

The actor is getting treated at the hospital and is on the road to recovery. Govinda shared the first message from the hospital for his fans.

'They have removed the bullet': Govinda shares first voice note after accidentally shooting himself

Govinda sent a voice note via his spokesperson stating that he was fine and he thanked his fans for their prayers and blessings. "Aap sab logo ke ashirwad, aur maa-baap ke ashirwad aur guru ki kripa ke vajah se, jo goli lagi thi, vo ab nikaal di gayi hai. Aap sab logo ki prarthanaon ke liye dhanyawad!"

His statement in Hindi is loosely translated as, "This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and the fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much (sic)."

What made him use the revolver?

As per reports, the actor was reportedly getting ready for his early flight to Kolkata when he dropped the revolver from his hand and it misfired. The incident happened at around 4.45 am when he was cleaning the revolver.

He is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was not in Mumbai when the incident happened. Ahuja said she had been told that her husband was fine and out of danger now. Govinda's daughter is currently in the hospital with him.

Kashmeera was also seen visiting Govinda at the hospital.

A team of Mumbai Crime Branch officials has now reached the hospital where the actor is recuperating, police are now investigating why the gun was unlocked in the first place.