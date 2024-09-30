Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted the IIFA Awards 2024 along with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. SRK won the Best Actor award for Jawaan, while Animal bagged 5 awards. And Karan Johar won an award for 25 years as a filmmaker in the industry. Several clips from the events are now viral on social media.

IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make a film for him; Animal director reacts

As SRK won an award he walked up to the stage and asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to get him a South film like Pushpa: The Rise.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal did Allu Arjun's walk and beard style from Pushpa before dancing on Oo Antava at IIFA pic.twitter.com/pq4vDYBc2r — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 28, 2024

SRK stated, "I want to thank all other nominees –Vikrant Massey was outstanding, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal were great in the film –but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long."

He continued, "Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So I want to thank Gauri (Khan). She may be the only wife who's spending more on the husband than the other way around. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan (referring to the Aryan Khan case)."

During the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky also danced to Pushpa: The Rise chartbuster Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava

According to a report in Hindustan Times, he asked the Animal and Kabir Singh director who was in the audience to make a film for him like Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa: The Rise. The film released in 2021 and was a massive hit. Its sequel, Pushpa 2 The Rule, will be released in December this year. The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil

Last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga too had expressed a desire to direct Shah Rukh Khan, he had praised his grey and negative characters from the '90s especially the one he played in the 1995 hit Ram Jaane.