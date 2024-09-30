IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make a film for him; Animal director reacts
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted the IIFA Awards 2024 along with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. SRK won the Best Actor award for Jawaan, while Animal bagged 5 awards. And Karan Johar won an award for 25 years as a filmmaker in the industry. Several clips from the events are now viral on social media.

IIFA 2024:SRK asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make a film for him like Pushpa; King Khan, Vicky Kaushal recreated Allu Arjun's Viral walk from Pushpa
As SRK won an award he walked up to the stage and asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to get him a South film like Pushpa: The Rise.

SRK stated, "I want to thank all other nominees –Vikrant Massey was outstanding, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal were great in the film –but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long."

He continued, "Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So I want to thank Gauri (Khan). She may be the only wife who's spending more on the husband than the other way around. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan (referring to the Aryan Khan case)."

During the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky also danced to Pushpa: The Rise chartbuster Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava

According to a report in Hindustan Times, he asked the Animal and Kabir Singh director who was in the audience to make a film for him like Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa: The Rise. The film released in 2021 and was a massive hit. Its sequel, Pushpa 2 The Rule, will be released in December this year. The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil

Last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga too had expressed a desire to direct Shah Rukh Khan, he had praised his grey and negative characters from the '90s especially the one he played in the 1995 hit Ram Jaane.

