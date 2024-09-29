Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is known for her stunning dance moves. Some of her hit songs include Dilbar, Garmi, O Saki Saki, 'Baby Bring It On' among others. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate among others.

Apart from being part of music videos, she was also a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Apart from being a flawless dancer, the actor doesn't shy away from wearing bold outfits. The actor has been MIA for a long time and fans of Nora were waiting to get a glimpse of her.

Nora looks like a vision in white strapless feathered outfit

Fans were in for a treat as Nora Fatehi turned the glam quotient high at the IIFA Awards. At the event, Nora looked stunning in a strapless gown featuring an embellished bust, a figure-hugging silhouette featuring a see-through design, and the feathered floor-sweeping train added a dash of glitz and glamour to her outfit. She flaunted her curves and also interacted with the fans and paps.

Several videos and clips of Nora interacting with fans and giving them autographs have gone viral. In one of the clips, a young fan was mesmerised seeing Nora and told her that he loves all her dance numbers.

Some asked for Nora's autography and she obliged lovingly.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Nora's choice of outfit as her plunging neckline and bodyfit outfit looked vulgar. She kept on fixing her outfit by keeping her hand on her chest. A section of social media called out paps for zooming in on Nora Fatehi unnecessarily.

Nora also performed at the IIFA on her choicest dance numbers. The official handle of the IIFA Awards shared pictures from her dance performance.