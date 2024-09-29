It was indeed a night to remember as Bollywood stars came together under one roof for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The guests who made turning appearance on the green carpet included stars like Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Karan Aujla, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bobby Deol, and others.

Bollywood's iconic Dream Girl, Hema Malini, looked stunning in a pink saree. The actor before entering the venue, was stopped by paps, they requested her to pose, but she refused to do so and walked away.

Several clips and pictures of Hema Malini walking away without posing for paps have surfaced online and once again she faced ire from social media users for her arrogance.

Another clip shows, Rani Mukerji, SRK and other celebs waiting greeting the media and fans. Netizens compared Hema Malini to Jaya Bachchan and also schooled her to learn from SRK, Rani, and Rekha among others.

A user wrote, "She is not humble even at this age. Just Ignore them don't look at them..they will come to you for the attention.."

Another mentioned, "Why do she and Jaya Bachan always look so pissed off?"

The third one. mentioned, "So much of attitude in you."

The fourth one said, "Too much attitude."

Hema Malini was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The award was presented to Hema Malini by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. SRK known for his chivalry and humbleness went down the stage and held Hema Malini's hand as they walked up to the stage. They later shared a sweet hug on stage.

For the unversed, Hema Malini played a pivotal part in launching Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood journey. In 1992, Hema Malini gave SRK a break in film. SRK was the lead in her directorial debut 'Dil Aashna Hai'.

Although Deewana' was released earlier that same year.

The second day of IIFA 2024 was a star-studded affair, attended by icons such as Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. One of the major highlights was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event with his signature charm but also performed with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar to his hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." Their electric performance added more excitement to the night.

The three-day IIFA event, which began on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam to honor South Indian cinema, will conclude on September 29 with an exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks event. The finale will feature live performances by artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and the celebrated music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.