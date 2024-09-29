Veteran actor Rekha proves that age is just a number. The actor mesmerised the audience with her stunning performance at IIFA 2024 and once again proved that age is just a number.

The veteran star made the night even more memorable with her graceful performance of her hit songs. Rekha danced to many classic Hindi movie songs, including Pardesiya, and Piya Tose Naina Laage Re from the 1965 film Guide. She performed non-stop for 20 minutes for the audience at the gala night, accompanied by 150 dancers.

Several videos and photos of her performance have surfaced on social media and fans can't stop gushing over her beauty and dance performance.

Several pictures of her performance were shared on the official Instagram account of IIFA with the caption, "The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 (sic)."

In one of the videos, Rekha is seen beautifully dressed in a pink Anarkali suit as she performs to the song "Piya Tose Naina Laage Re."

Another video features her dancing to the song "Pardesiya" from her 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal, where she shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.

For the event, Rekha wore a stunning golden saree and tied her hair. Rekha earlier shared her excitement about performing at IIFA. She said, "IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage."

She continued, "It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I've had the privilege of experiencing that magic firsthand over the years. Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience."

IIFA 2024 began on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, where the best performances of South Indian cinema were honoured. Aishwarya Rai, and Mani Ratnam among others won. September 28, IIFA honoured the best of Hindi cinema, where Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji grabbed the Best Actor trophies. The three-day celebration of cinema will conclude on September 29 with IIFA Rocks, which will feature enthralling performances by artists like Shankar Mahadevan and Honey Singh.