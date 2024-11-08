The Bigg Boss 18 contestants line up had left the avid fans of the reality show excited for what was to brew inside the house. From TV's biggest hunk and successful actor Vivian Dsena finally agreeing to be a part of the show to Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Karanveer Mehra making a dashing entry; BB 18 line up couldn't get any bigger.

Shilpa Shirodkar not leaving an impact

To add to it all, the addition of actress Shilpa Shirodkar making a comeback through the reality series was something that left quite some buzz. Comparisons were soon drawn between last season's Pooja Bhatt and there were questions on whether Shilpa would create the same magic that Pooja did. However, one month down the line, Shilpa Shirodkar has failed to impress her fans and followers.

Ever since her entry, Shilpa's game has been nothing but quite diplomatic. From Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty to other celebs entering the house; many have dropped hints and even spoken openly about her playing the 'safe game'. From getting into the 'maa' zone with fellow contestants to being a 'cry baby' at a stretch; the Khuda Gawah actress has not been able to establish true friendship.

When it came to the task of selecting the 'Time God' too, Shilpa took a decision that has been seen as a 'confused' decision by many including Ravi Kishan. The Hum actress hasn't been able to form any true friendships or alliance inside the house so far and seems to be juggling between Karan and Vivian. With the kind of unconventional and fierce actress she was on the big screen, one expected Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law to ruffle some feathers which she hasn't managed to do.

Unlike Pooja Bhatt or for that matter, many other members of the BB 18 season, Shilpa has not been unfiltered or been able to show the person she is. Well, with few more months to go, we hope Shilpa takes on the advice and shows to the audience her true individuality and personality.