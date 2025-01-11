With barely a week left for the grand finale, Salman Khan came back for the last Weekend Ka Vaar. The latest promo of tonight's power packed episode has Salman Khan slamming Vivian Dsena for his attitude and for just thinking about himself. He also grills Karanveer Mehra and accuses him of getting "overconfident".

What went down this week

The Weekend Ka Vaar would revolve around the 'ticket to finale task' where Chum and Vivian were at loggerheads. While Chum accused Vivian of being aggressive, he accused her of playing the woman card. Later, the Madhubala actor went to Darang and apologized to her. Not just this, he even gave up his 'ticket to finale' pass as he felt he was too aggressive. Chum too refused to take it as she felt she didn't earn it.

Vivian's move to apologize to Chum Darang left Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra miffed as they were rallying behind the actor to enter the finale throughout. Now, Salman is seen grilling the actor over the same.

Salman bashes Vivian

"Vivian, aapke liye zyada kya important tha—Chum ko mananaa aur usse maafi maangna? Aap un logon ko ignore kar rahe the jo aapko poore task mein sahi thehraane ki koshish kar rahe thhe. Problem pata hai kya hai aapke saath. Aapko apne alawa koi dikhta hi nahi hai. Its always about you," the superstar said.

(Vivian, what was more important to you - apologising to Chum and in this you ignored the people who supported you throughout the task. You know what the problem with you is? You can't see anyone except for yourself)

Grills Karanveer

Salman then turned to Karanveer Mehra and asked why he didn't play for himself. Karanveer said that because he is sure that he would be in the top 5 and super confident that Chum would also be in the top 5. This led to Salman asking him why he didn't play for Shilpa Shirodkar then. Not just this, the Sikandar actor further told Karan that the show is too small in front of him and he should leave the show.