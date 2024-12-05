Vivian Dsena was one of the most talked-about names when the final list of contestants was revealed for Bigg Boss 18. Touted as the 'Superstar of small screen', the actor had been approached for the show for several years in a row. The fact that Vivian finally gave his nod to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show after refusing for 8 years made fans and the audience expect even more from him.

But, from what we have seen so far, Vivian is nothing more than a flop show this year.

No involvement: First and foremost, his involvement in the house has been below average. If the actor gets eliminated from the house today, it wouldn't feel like a loss at all. Apart from his coffee and brewing, the Madhubala actor doesn't seem possessive or active about anything else. We haven't seen Vivian taking a stand for anything in the house as passionately as he does for his coffee.

Not standing in support of his friends: The actor might have found a friend circle in Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. But we seldom see Vivian standing up for his friends in their fights with the housemates. So much so that during the Time God task, not just some of the housemates but even Avinash questioned Vivian about his lack of support.

Arrogance: During the initial few days of his entry into the house, Vivian was seen throwing his weight around. The actor spoke about how the channels were ready to pay him huge amounts and how he was the only one who could talk back to the channel. The actor didn't mind putting everyone down, and it was only after Ekta Kapoor stepped in to put some sense into Vivian that the actor brought some changes in his behaviour.

Engaging in petty politics, avoiding big confrontations: We seldom see Vivian getting involved in the fights and disagreements inside the house. And when he rarely does, it is mostly over some petty issues with Chahat Panday or Shrutika. Vivian clearly refrains from taking a strong stand against the big discussions inside the house, even if it involves Avinash or Eisha.