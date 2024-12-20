Chum Darang is the one to watch out for in the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Not just that, Chum might prove the turtle-hare story to be true inside the Bigg Boss house. The Arunachal beauty might have taken it slow, but now that she has picked up the pace, there is no looking back for the actress. All eyes were on Darang when she entered the Bigg Boss 18 house.

However, the actress chose to lay low in the first few weeks. It took Chum some time to come out of her shell, but now that she has, one can see her as one of the smartest contestants this season.

Strongest bond: It is no secret that Chum Darang has the strongest bonds inside the house. From her friendship with Shrutika Arjun to camaraderie with Karanveer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar; the Badhaai Do actress is winning in the friendship zone. Not just that, Darang isn't on the hit list of any of her co-contestants either.

Commended by Salman and all the housemates: Chum is direct, non-diplomatic, and sometimes even naïve. Her game play inside the house is based more on feelings than any mind games. And when it comes to tasks, there is no one as lightening fast as she is! So, it didn't come as a shock when Salman Khan praised the actress for her game play inside the house.

Different shades to her personality: What sets Chum apart from the rest of the people inside the house is her pure soul. The actress is never involved in any planning or plotting, stays away from badmouthing people, is fearless, confident, and even gives her piece of mind to her friend circle when they go overboard.

With the pace Chum is going and the connections she has made inside the house, it won't be a shocker if we get to see her in the top 5 this season.